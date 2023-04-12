Advertisement

AMD vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 14 & 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 5:00 PM IST

Updated: April 12, 2023 12:45 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team AMD vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of AMD vs NRK, Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Player List, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Amdocs CC vs Napa Royal Kings will take place at 04:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 12, Wednesday, 05:00 & 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

 

AMD vs NRK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Preetaj Deol

Batsmen: Hitesh Thadani, Gaurav Sagwan, Gundeep Singh

All-rounders: Vimal Khanduri, Hardeep Singh-III, Sehran Ahmed(c)

Bowlers: Rahul Shukla, Avinash Rane, Ali Khan, Manzoor Ali

 

AMD vs NRK Probable XI

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol(WK), Gaurav Sagwan, Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu(WK), Hitesh Thadani(C), Sagar Sanap, Vinod Sawant, Abbas kazi, Avinash Rane, Rahul -Shukla, Ashis Nath

Napa Royal Kings: Gundeep Singh, Sehran Ahmed, Hardeep Singh-III, Syed Tanveer, Muhammad Ikram(WK), Sarpreet Singh, Manzoor Ali, Karanvir Singh, Ali Khan, Sarabjeet Singh, Muhammad Hamza

 

 

