New Delhi: Indian cricket fans go into mourning as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia. According to BCCI sources, the Indian star will not play in the tournament due to a back stress fracture that will take at least 4-6 months to heal.

Jasprit Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture: BCCI sources Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2022

However, the good news is that Jasprit Bumrah does not have to undergo any surgery. According to sources close to PTI, Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for four to six months. This is a big blow to India’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup and with Ravindra Jadeja already out of the tournament for the Rohit-Sharma-led side, India will now have to reassess their plan for the big tournament.

Indian cricket fans are frustrated with Jasprit Bumrah’s exclusion from the team due to injury. See reactions:

Hugeeeee Blow to Team India’s chances ??? Fantasy Cricket Tips To Win (@FantasyTipToWin) September 29, 2022

With Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the world cup, everyone is losing hope. But I feel whenever the Indian team is down and under, they do miracles. I have a feeling India is winning this t20 world cup??? #bumrah #JaspritBumrah #Shami #T20WorldCup2022 #BCCI pic.twitter.com/rUsm8gjF35 Saiyed Hamza (@Hamzu_18) September 29, 2022

That ends the hopes of India Winning the World Cup with such poor bowling lineup Afsha (@AfshaCricket) September 29, 2022

Important matches exit important players pic.twitter.com/x9lWDwZCZH Aniket jaiswal (@Aniket_jaiswal_) September 29, 2022

Players under Rohit Sharma captaincy pic.twitter.com/qy0TXpcqlP Suprvirat (@ishantraj51) September 29, 2022

Time to bring Lala back.??? pic.twitter.com/Ft84LDW241 Kohlified ?? (@123perthclassic) September 29, 2022

This Rohit’s era is turning out to be an injury era. Rohit sharma should immediately resign from the captaincy max (@o_sanamm) September 29, 2022

Seem like indian cricketer is made of Foam Congrats @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan you both have been successful in pretending to have injury have a fantastic picnic Till IPL Now Dravid, Rohit considering for another medium Spinner like Bhuvi Kumar as Bumarh’s Replacement Mohd Raziullah Khan (@MohdRaziullahkh) September 29, 2022

India has played 49 T20Is in last two years . Bumrah missed 39 of them . So he played just 10 matches for India. But has played 14 for Mumbai Indians. SavageCreature (@SavageCreature) September 29, 2022

So, who is actually responsible for this? Team management or the Selectors? I wonder what was the need for either of them to hurry Bumrah for these bilateral series when He wasn’t completely fit? Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) September 29, 2022

Why do star players like Bumrah and Jadeja play the whole controversy hit Indian domestic league without getting injured? aarnav13 (@aarnav_13) September 29, 2022