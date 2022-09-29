‘Huge Blow To India’s Chances’- Fans Show Frustration On Twitter As Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia. He will not play in the tournament due to a back stress fracture that will take at least 4-6 months to heal. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian cricket fans go into mourning as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia. According to BCCI sources, the Indian star will not play in the tournament due to a back stress fracture that will take at least 4-6 months to heal.

However, the good news is that Jasprit Bumrah does not have to undergo any surgery. According to sources close to PTI, Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for four to six months. This is a big blow to India’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup and with Ravindra Jadeja already out of the tournament for the Rohit-Sharma-led side, India will now have to reassess their plan for the big tournament.

