New Delhi: MS Dhoni grabbed all the headlines when BCCI appointed MS Dhoni as the mentor for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The selectors have gone for a compact side for the mega event of the shortest format of the game with few surprise exclusions and inclusions. Ravi Ashwin made his comeback to the limited over game for the first time since 2017 and star opener Shikhar Dhawan will have to sit out along with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, which created a lot of stir.

Shikhar Dhawan’s exclusion have left ex India wicketkeeper, Farokh Engineer disappointed because he believes that the Delhi Capital man has every qualities to walk into any international team.

“Shikhar Dhawan well, I’m surprised that he has been omitted because he has come in and done fantastically well. But that is such a huge problem for the Indian selectors that players such as Dhawan are getting to be dropped, which is a huge disappointment, because he would walk into any international team as a batsman. He has proved himself time and again and I don’t think a player of his calibre should be on trial.”

KL Rahul is the man in form and it’s a no brainer that he’ll get the nod in the team but Shikhar Dhawan’s inclusion would have given India an explosive option. Rahul Chahar was included in the squad thanks to his brilliant performance in Sri Lanka and more or less Engineer is satisfied with the balance of the team.

“I haven’t exactly studied it. I only heard it once. But it seems that all the top players are there. Suryakumar Yadav is in the squad, which I am really happy to see. Chahar is a very good bowler, and there is Bumrah of course. I think with Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma, the balance of the team is good. I think we’ve got a good squad,” Engineer told Sports Tak.