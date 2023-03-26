Huge Relief For Mumbai Indians As Star Pacer Jofra Archer Joins Camp Ahead Of IPL 2023

Both Mumbai Indians and the fans are extremely thrilled with this. The Mumbai-based franchise made this announcement from its official Twitter handle by posting his pictures. Archer was seen in the MI jersey.

As the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians prepare for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, they took a breath of relief as English star pacer Jofra Archer finally joined the camp ahead of the IPL 2023.

The star English pacer joined the MI squad last year after the auction but couldn't be part of the team as he was recovering from an injury. This year around MI would once again be without one of their aces as Jasprit Bumrah will be missing out on the action for 6 months.

With Jofra Archer back in the side, MI would have that lethal pacer that can not only provide you with the breakthroughs but also bowl for you during the death overs. Archer is undoubtedly a great asset to the team and having him in the squad would boost the team's morale.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians would take on Royal Challengers Banglore in their opening match of the IPL 2023 on 2nd of April at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They did not have a great outing last year but would like to show why they are one of the best teams in the history.