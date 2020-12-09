HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers T20 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1.45 PM IST December 10 Thursday

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Tips And Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s HUR vs SIX at Bellerive Oval, Hobart: In the season opening encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Sydney Sixers will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart Thursday – December 10. The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Daniel Hughes will lead the Sixers as Moises Henriques has been picked to represent Australia A for a three-day practice game against India in Sydney. On the other hand, the Hurricanes will miss their regular skipper Matthew Wade who is part of Australia’s Test team which will be busy playing against India in a four-match series from December 17. Peter Handscomb, the new recruit for this season, has been handed over the leadership duties in Wade’s absence. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HUR vs SIX Probable XIs Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 10.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

HUR vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe (VC)

Batsmen: James Vince, Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, D’Arcy Short (C), James Faulkner

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshius, Stephen O’Keefe, Riley Meredith

HUR vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Mac Wright, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C/wk), Tim David, Will Jacks, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland and Riley Meredith.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Steve O’Keefe, Tom Rogers/Gurinder Sandhu and Carlos Brathwaite.

HUR vs SIX SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb (wk/C), Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram, Macalister Wright, Tim David, Charlie Wakim, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Will Jacks, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes (C), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve OKeefe, Thomas Rogers, Ben Dwarshuis, Nicholas Bertus, Gurinder Sandhu, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Lloyd Pope.

