HUR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Big Bash League 2020-21: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Match 31 Perth Stadium

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s HUR vs THU at Perth Stadium: In the 31st match of the Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with Sydney Thunder today. Hurricanes are third in the points tally with five wins and three defeats from eight matches. Thunder are a rung above at second spot with five wins and two defeats from seven matches. Promises to be a close affair.

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will take place at 12:10 PM IST – January 7.

Time: 12.40 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

HUR vs THU My Dream11 Team

Ben McDermott (captain), D’Arcy Short (vice-captain), Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew

HUR vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

HUR vs THU Full Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Tim David, Peter Handscomb (captain), Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha

