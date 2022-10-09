The third match of the Indian Super League’s (ISL) ninth edition would be played between defending champion Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex situated in Pune.

Hyderabad FC score the most goals during the ISL 2021-22 season with 43 goals and would like to put on a similar performance in their opening match with the help of their ace, the Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Mumbai City FC would like to start its season well and a victory over the defending champion could be the best possible way for that. They managed to retain their star centre-back Odei Onaidia.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match in India.

What date will Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match be played?

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match be played?

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

What time will Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match begin?

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match be broadcasted?

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Borja Herrera, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Mumbai City FC: Mohamad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Vinit Rai, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, Vikram Singh