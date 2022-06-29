I Backed Umran Since…: Hardik Pandya On Giving Malik The Last Over vs Ireland In 2nd T20I In Dublin

Hardik Pandya Reveals Reason Behind Giving Umran Malik The Final Over vs Ireland In 2nd T20I, Dublin

India captain Hardik Pandya, who was visibly happy with the way his team performed in the two-match T20I series against Ireland that India won 2-0 said that he backed Umran Malik to come good in the final over where Ireland needed 18 runs to pull off an incredible win. Malik conceded 12 off the last over as the match got too close for India’s comfort but the visitors were eventually able to restrict Ireland four runs short of their first innings score.

“Not worried to be honest (about the final over). Wanted to keep pressure out of my equation, wanted to be in the present. I backed Umran since he has pace. With his pace, its difficult for people to hit. I think we’ve come to play a game of cricket, so Ireland were going to show us what they have. Credit to them, they played amazing shots. At the same point of time, credit to our bowlers to cross the line,” said captain Hardik Pandya after the match on giving Malik final over.

“Proud (on performances of new faces). As a child, it is everyone’s dream to play for the country. At the same point of time, leading and getting first victory and now first series win is special. Also happy for Hooda as well, the way he batted. And Umran (as well),” he said about the win.

“The crowd was amazing. Their favourites boys were Dinesh (Karthik) and Sanju (Samson), great to see them enjoy them. Good for us to experience cricket in this part of the world too. Grateful to the fans,” Pandya further added.