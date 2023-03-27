Advertisement
I Didn't Mean It: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Explains His Controversial Statement On Hardik Pandya
Abdul Razzaq, who is famously known for dismissing the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar six times in One Day Internationals, is also quite renowned for making quite a few controversial statements
New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq, who is famously known for dismissing the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar six times in One Day Internationals, is also quite renowned for making quite a few controversial statements like calling Jasprit Bumrah a 'baby bowler' and saying that Hardik Pandya is nowhere near Kapil Dev.
Razzaq recently explained his remark on the star allrounder. He said his previous remarks were not taken correctly by the critics. "My earlier statement on Hardik Pandya was taken the wrong way. I didn't mean it. As a cricketer, I just said there is scope for improvement in him (Pandya). I didn't comment on a player who is from India, England, or Australia. I just said things as a cricketer. If Kapil Dev says that he wants to give advice to Abdul Razzaq, I will take this statement positively," said while talking to Times of India.
Razaaq described Pandya as the Indian team's crucial asset, and the former cricketer also praised the GT skipper for being a clean hitter of the ball. Even though Razzaq praised Pandya for winning the match, the former Pakistani all-rounder also stated that there is always room for improvement.
"He can work on a couple of things which according to him are areas of improvement - in terms of foot movement, bat movement, and how to judge a delivery before it is bowled. That was what I meant earlier. That was just a statement as a former all-rounder. People took it the wrong way and criticised me as well," Razzaq said.
