New Delhi: Virat Kohli has not been in his best form in the IPL 2022. In the last two matches for Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB), he has gotten out without scoring a run on the scoreboard, both golden ducks. Amidst this, an old tweet by former Pakistani bowler Mohammad Asif has gone viral. He is known for his strong words for Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

In the current season, Kohli has scored only 119 runs in 8 matches. He also has not scored a half-century or a century yet. But his poor form is not limited to IPL. In the test matches, his average is only 28 runs, since 2020.

Amir said, in an interview earlier, that if Kohli’s form starts to dip, he will find it extremely difficult to pick himself up again. In comparison with Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, Asif had said that Kohli is a ‘botton-handed’ batsman unlike Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar.

Asif was quoted by The Cricket Lounge as saying, “Virat Kohli is a bottom hand player. He’s doing well because of his fitness. [But] when his decline will come, I don’t think he will be able to make a comeback.”

A part of the interview can be seen below:

Bubble, Jam-Packed Schedule Hurting Kohli

However, fans and experts do not believe so. Former coach Ravi Shastri said that stress due to staying inside the bubble, a jam-packed schedule and the burden of pressures have led to Kohli’s decline.

Indians want Kohli or ‘King Kohli’ as he is fondly called to regain his form as soon as possible.