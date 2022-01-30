<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he believes in hard work and will continue to do so without making noise. The 28-year-old added that he is trying hard to recover his full fitness with an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 later this year. <p></p> <p></p>"I have always pushed myself with my preparation keeping the team's interest in mind. But this time I wanted some time off to prepare myself physically and mentally. I also wanted to take some time off for my family. We have spent a lot of time in bio bubbles, though everyone has tried to make us feel comfortable, staying in a bio bubble is very tough," Pandya was quoted as saying by Economic Times. <p></p> <p></p>Pandya proved a point with his all-round performances, but a back injury forced him to stop bowling at the highest level. <p></p> <p></p>"You spend a lot of time away from your family and that eventually takes a toll on you. I wanted time off to reflect on myself and understand which areas I need to work on and concentrate on improving those things. I am doing two sessions every day. I have always worked hard in silence and will continue to do so," he said. <p></p> <p></p>The CVC Capital, owners of Ahmedabad picked Hardik Pandya in their team. He will also lead the team in this IPL season. Pandya who was released by the five-time winners Mumbai Indians has been roped in by the CVC Capital, owners of the Ahmedabad franchise and he is all set to lead them in the upcoming IPL 2022.