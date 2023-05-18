I Have Never Received Such Gift In My Life: MS Dhoni Reacts To Unique Gift From Fan

New Delhi: MS Dhoni has a huge fan following. Ever since the speculations around his retirement are rising, everyone including the fans and former cricketers is trying to make the legendary cricketer's final moments on the cricketing field special.

MS Dhoni received a unique gift from a fan after his final home game at the Chepauk Stadium. A fan gifted Dhoni a miniature model of the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The CSK skipper loved the gesture from the fan. "I have never received such a gift like this in my life," MS Dhoni was quoted as saying by Sports Tiger.

Dhoni took a lap around the Chepauk stadium with fans after the match, which only made the rumors around IPL 2023 being his final edition of the Indian Premier League high.