I Have Never Received Such Gift In My Life: MS Dhoni Reacts To Unique Gift From Fan
MS Dhoni received a unique gift from a fan after his final home game at the Chepauk Stadium. A fan gifted Dhoni a miniature model of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni has a huge fan following. Ever since the speculations around his retirement are rising, everyone including the fans and former cricketers is trying to make the legendary cricketer's final moments on the cricketing field special.
MS Dhoni received a unique gift from a fan after his final home game at the Chepauk Stadium. A fan gifted Dhoni a miniature model of the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The CSK skipper loved the gesture from the fan. "I have never received such a gift like this in my life," MS Dhoni was quoted as saying by Sports Tiger.
Dhoni took a lap around the Chepauk stadium with fans after the match, which only made the rumors around IPL 2023 being his final edition of the Indian Premier League high.
A fan gifts a miniature of chepauk stadium to MS Dhoni ??@MSDhoni #IPL2O23 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/hsgVwjWlyV
? (@DineshRsdk) May 17, 2023
CSK To Take On DC At Qila Kotla
David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will be hosting MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on May 20th. DC is coming off a big victory over Punjab Kings after showing off a dominant display of their batting.
On the other hand, Chennai lost their previous game and will be under the pressure of qualifying for the playoffs. DC can spoil the party for Dhoni and company and they will also be confident to see Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, and Rilee Rossouw returning to form.
Chennai Super Kings need to win their match against Delhi to ensure their playoffs qualification, otherwise, they can possibly suffer a knockout from the top four despite being on the second spot in the points table currently.
