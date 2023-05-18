Advertisement

I Have Never Received Such Gift In My Life: MS Dhoni Reacts To Unique Gift From Fan

MS Dhoni received a unique gift from a fan after his final home game at the Chepauk Stadium. A fan gifted Dhoni a miniature model of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

I Have Never Received Such Gift In My Life: MS Dhoni Reacts To Unique Gift From Fan
Updated: May 18, 2023 4:21 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: MS Dhoni has a huge fan following. Ever since the speculations around his retirement are rising, everyone including the fans and former cricketers is trying to make the legendary cricketer's final moments on the cricketing field special.

MS Dhoni received a unique gift from a fan after his final home game at the Chepauk Stadium. A fan gifted Dhoni a miniature model of the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The CSK skipper loved the gesture from the fan. "I have never received such a gift like this in my life," MS Dhoni was quoted as saying by Sports Tiger.

Dhoni took a lap around the Chepauk stadium with fans after the match, which only made the rumors around IPL 2023 being his final edition of the Indian Premier League high.

CSK To Take On DC At Qila Kotla

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will be hosting MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on May 20th. DC is coming off a big victory over Punjab Kings after showing off a dominant display of their batting.

On the other hand, Chennai lost their previous game and will be under the pressure of qualifying for the playoffs. DC can spoil the party for Dhoni and company and they will also be confident to see Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, and Rilee Rossouw returning to form.

Chennai Super Kings need to win their match against Delhi to ensure their playoffs qualification, otherwise, they can possibly suffer a knockout from the top four despite being on the second spot in the points table currently.

Also Read

More News ›
I Have Never Received Such Gift In My Life: MS Dhoni Reacts To Unique Gift From Fan
How Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs If They Lose To SRH
How Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs If They Lose To SRH
'Virat Kohli Will Do Everything Possible To Ensure RCB Reach IPL 2023 Playoffs' - Tom Moody
Step By Step Process To Book Tickets For IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 And Eliminator In Chennai Online
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

How Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs If They Lose To SRH

How Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs If They Lose To SR...

How Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs If They Lose To SRH

How Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs If They Lose To SR...

'Keep Politics Away': Shahid Afridi Sends Out Strong Message To BCCI, PCB Over Asia Cup Row

'Keep Politics Away': Shahid Afridi Sends Out Strong Message...

Asia Cup 2023: Real Reason Behind BCCI Not Sending Team India To Pakistan Revealed

Asia Cup 2023: Real Reason Behind BCCI Not Sending Team Indi...

Live Score-Denmark vs Norway Live Cricket Score and Updates: DEN vs NOR 1 match Live cricket score at Svanholm Park, Brondby

Live Score-Denmark vs Norway Live Cricket Score and Updates:...

Advertisement