I've no sympathy for India: Ian Chappell Blasts Team India After 9-Wicket Loss vs Australia In 3rd Test

Holkar Stadium, Indore's pitch has become the centre point of critics due to the sharp turn and uneven bounce that the pitch has reflected.

After India's defeat in the third Test, the score-line of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy became 2-1, and the win also made the Australian team the first one to qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final which is going to be played on The Oval, London from 7 to 11 June with a reserve day in place (12 June).

Amid the ongoing debate, Former Australian Cricketer Ian Chappell has also commented bluntly on Indian players and the Indian Management for making an exceedingly turning pitch in the Indore Test.

Talking with ESPN Cricinfo, Chappell said, "India needs to see the error of their ways. I've talked before about trying to prepare pitches that suit India Has India forgotten that they won the last two series in Australia? I go back to it again; what the hell are administrators, players, coaches, and anybody outside the curator (doing?). Why the hell are they having input for the pitch? It should be left to the curator to let him produce a pitch that he thinks is good. Let the players play on it,"

Chappell also spoke about the free rein of pitch curators to prepare pitches according to themselves. He also mentioned the significance of Rishabh Pant's presence in the Indian team and how his absence is disturbing the team's mindset.

"The Indians need to shut up and get on with the cricket. Really, have they forgotten how they won in Australia? With good at all-round cricket. Bear in mind one of the big differences is there's no Rishabh Pant on this Indian side, and they're now starting to see how important he is to them," he added.

The 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played from 9 March at Ahmedabad.