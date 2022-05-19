<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Mushfiqur Rahim revealed that fans back in Bangladesh compare him to Don Bradman, when he score a century and when he don't, things get worse, which in turn affect the on-field duties of the national team. <p></p> <p></p>In the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka, Rahim became the first Bangaldeshi cricketer to breach the 5000-run mark in the longest format of the game. <p></p> <p></p>"Only in Bangladesh, I have seen that people compare me to Bradman when I score a century, but then when I don't score runs, I feel like digging a hole for myself. I am one of the senior players so we are not going to be around for long. But this is becoming a culture, so the younger players need the support. If I have to spend so much time tackling these things off the field, our on-field duties get affected'', he told on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>"It is a great feeling to become the first Bangladeshi to reach 5,000 Test runs. But I am sure I am not the last one. There'll be a lot of capable players among our seniors and juniors who can reach 8,000 or 10,000 runs," he said, <p></p> <p></p>"My goal (in my debut Test) was to play the second Test (laughs). I didn't do well in my first Test. Being a 'keeper-batsman, I always gave priority to Tests. You are judged by how many big hundreds you get in the format. I always wanted to play Tests for a long time so that I can make big achievements as an individual and a team. There's no limit to success, but I am very happy with my achievement'', he added.