I Have Shocking Secrets Of Players, If I Reveal Them, It Will Hurt Their Families: Umar Akmal

New Delhi: Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has threatened his teammates to reveal their secrets if they do not stop mocking and criticizing him.

After making his international cricket debut at the mere age of 19 against Sri Lanka at Dambulla, the 32-year-old quickly made a name for himself on the international platform because of his ability to play a wide range of shots and his aggressive approach towards the game. However, he could not maintain consistent performance and was eventually ruled out of the Pakistan team.

Controversies often surround the brother of former Pakistan keeper Kamran Akmal; Umar, as many teammates often lambast him for his poor attitude and immaturity.

Don't force me to reveal your secrets: Umar Akmal

Umar has now taken a strong stand for himself , threating his former teammates to reveal their secrets if they continue to use false words against him.

"Mostly cricketers say that I am not mature. And these cricketers are the ones who I played cricket with. They are my seniors, and I really respect them, I would like to say, 'don't force me to reveal your secrets'. I have shocking secrets of players, and if I reveal them, it will hurt their families too," Akmal was quoted as saying by MyKhel.