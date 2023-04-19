I Have Shocking Secrets Of Players, If I Reveal Them, It Will Hurt Their Families: Umar Akmal
Controversies often surround the brother of former Pakistan keeper Kamran Akmal; Umar, as many teammates often lambast him for his poor attitude and immaturity.
New Delhi: Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has threatened his teammates to reveal their secrets if they do not stop mocking and criticizing him.
After making his international cricket debut at the mere age of 19 against Sri Lanka at Dambulla, the 32-year-old quickly made a name for himself on the international platform because of his ability to play a wide range of shots and his aggressive approach towards the game. However, he could not maintain consistent performance and was eventually ruled out of the Pakistan team.
Controversies often surround the brother of former Pakistan keeper Kamran Akmal; Umar, as many teammates often lambast him for his poor attitude and immaturity.
Don't force me to reveal your secrets: Umar Akmal
Umar has now taken a strong stand for himself , threating his former teammates to reveal their secrets if they continue to use false words against him.
"Mostly cricketers say that I am not mature. And these cricketers are the ones who I played cricket with. They are my seniors, and I really respect them, I would like to say, 'don't force me to reveal your secrets'. I have shocking secrets of players, and if I reveal them, it will hurt their families too," Akmal was quoted as saying by MyKhel.
Umar Akmal working very hard to get back into the national side.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/BauWgDaFra
S B (@SB2weets) April 19, 2023
Talking further on the same, Akmal said he won't be disclosing those secrets for the sake of Pakistan cricket fans as they will stop watching cricket after knowing the bitter truth.
"Our people are too innocent and love watching cricket. I just respect that and don't reveal the secrets I have. If these secrets are revealed, people will stop watching cricket," he further added.
Akmal also said that he refused to play in Australia's cricket league Big Bash and in Bangladesh's Premier league just to play domestic cricket in Pakistan.
Umar Akmal refused the BBL and BPL contracts to play domestic cricket in Pakistan?#Umarakmal #PakvNz #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/w0JciiiFnn
Muhammad Noman (@nomanedits) April 17, 2023
COMMENTS