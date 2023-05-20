'I Need To Learn Batting At Every Position': Devdutt Padikkal Opens Up After RR Beat PBKS

Rajasthan: Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal opened up after Samson-led RR beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in a do-or-die clash at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala on Friday.

The Royals thus put themselves in contention for the Playoffs spots as they moved to fifth on the table with this four-wicket win while Punjab Kings are officially out of the race.

Half-centuries from Padikkal (51 off 30) and Jaiswal (50 off 36) and Hetmyer's remarkable knock of 46 in just 28 deliveries and got them close to the finish line. Then Dhruv Jurel sealed the deal with a six helping his side to seal a win with two remaining.

After winning man of the match, Padikkal opened up about what he wants to learn and also revealed how he want to win every game for his side.

"Apart from the net sessions, my best hit. Coming into the season I was feeling good. But it didn't pan out the way I thought. Every game as a cricketer you want to win it for your side. To be honest, it has been that kind of a season. I have been all over the batting order. I need to learn batting at every position. At the start of the season, I thought I might not make it" said Padikkal in post match conference.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings 187/5 in 20 overs (Sam Curran 49, Shahrukh Khan 41 not out; Navdeep Saini 3-40) lost to Rajasthan Royals 189/6 in 19.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 50, Devdutt Padikkal 51, Shimron Hetmyer 46; Kagiso Rabada 2-40) by four wickets.

Punjab Kings Out Of Playoff Qualification Race Punjab Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals by four wickets, eliminating them from the IPL 2023 playoff. After winning the significant game, RR now sits at second in the points table. However, they must also hope that Mumbai Indians lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad and that Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by a wide margin.