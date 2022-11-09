Sydney: Pakistan is set to compete against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. However, Pakistan’s biggest concern has been the struggling performance of their skipper Babar Azam in the on going T20 World Cup.

Although Team’s mentor and batting consultant Matthew Hayden is confident in Babar Azam and believes he’ll be back scoring runs in the on going tournament. He said “…don’t be surprised whatsoever if you don’t see some fireworks because very special players don’t often stay down for long,” Hayden said during the pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal against New Zealand.”

“There’s no question that Babar has been under some adversity. That will make him not only an even greater player…You can’t continue to keep on punching out hundreds and 50s and strike rates of 140-plus.”

“There’s got to be moments in time where there’s a lull. And as we all know about the weather, once there’s a lull, there’s often a storm that follows. So look out, rest of the world, because I think you’re about to see something very special from Babar”

“It has been a rollercoaster ride but I wouldn’t have it any other way, because the last World Cup we went into the semi-final undefeated, and Australia pipped us,” Hayden added.

“So, yeah, there’s ups and downs in this tournament, but I really believe yet with our best game, which is a huge threat to our opposition.”

“The way the middle order has stepped up to the plate has been excellent and those fast bowlers, man, there’s four of them and they come at great pace.”