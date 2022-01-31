New Delhi: Former Australia pacer Brett Lee went back in time and recalled a fiery spell from one of the fastest bowlers in the world at that time, Shoaib Akhtar and said that when he was hit, it felt like he was taken down by a sniper. The incident happened in a Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Colombo.

“Well, you know, I could tell you that Test we were talking about in Colombo and it was so hot, the conditions. Shoaib was bowling around about 148 kmph most of the day and he was steaming in. His speed dropped off to about 145 and then they asked him to come on for one more big spell. One more big push from the captain, was asked from Shoaib Akhtar”, said Lee in a podcast with Akhtar.

“He knocked over Gilly with a ball that seemed like it left the hand and blew his stumps away before Gilly could even get the bat down. It seemed like it was about 180 clicks an hour. Then I came out facing the hat-trick ball and this ball is swinging around corners, reversing massively. I got hit on the face on the first ball. Shoaib steams in, he is running in, the black hair’s flowing everywhere. Let’s go. This ball hits me on the hip,” added the former Australia speedster.

Speaking about how it felt to be hit by a ball as quick as that, Lee said, “On the fall, I thought I had been taken out by a sniper. I thought I had been shot. He runs down like sorry sorry sorry”.