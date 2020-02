I Was Waiting For my Time to Come, Don't Think of What Happened in The Past: Sarfaraz Khan

Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan has credited his turnaround to hard work and not thinking about the decision that had stalled his blooming career. Sarfaraz has had a memorable Ranji Trophy season as he struck a triple-century during a phase that saw him score 605 runs across three innings.

Mumbai failed to make the quarters but Sarfaraz ended the season with 177 runs against Madhya Pradesh.

“I had practised more and really hard. I worked hard and spent more time on the ground,” Sarfaraz told IANS. “I was not getting opportunities. I was waiting for an opportunity. I was waiting for my time to come.”

Having switched to Uttar Pradesh in search for better opportunities, the 22-year-old saw his career coming to a standstill instead. Reports of attitude problem and fitness issues continued plague him.

“My dad said so I went,” Sarfaraz said of the decision to join UP. “I thought I had to come back to Mumbai to make a career. The UP team was not playing me so I had no choice.”

He returned to Mumbai and has now moved on from what happened earlier, choosing to live in the present. “I don’t think of what happened in the past. I think of the present and what to do the next day. It’s a proud feeling to play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy,” he said.

While playing for India continues to be a dream, the youngster is not thinking that far. “Whenever I get a chance, I have to do well not only in the IPL. I am not thinking of a national call-up, I am thinking of today. Everyone wants to play for India but for that you need to work hard,” he said.