‘I Wasn’t Going Through A Good Patch’- Suryakumar Yadav Reveals His Experience Of Playing Under Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav has been a part of the Indian cricket team for a while now and cherishes every opportunity he gets in the famous blue shirt under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The Indian batsman also plays under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indian and has won the title with the teams as well. In the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav heaped a lot of praise on the skipper and explained how Rohit Sharma has backed him during tough times in international and domestic cricket.

“The camaraderie has been really good. He’s been watching me and talking to me since I played domestic cricket in Mumbai. Coming into IPL, I still remember in 2018/19, we used to talk a lot about our game, and how I can improve during pressure situations. We had a lot of chat,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.

“I have really felt him on the ground whenever he is leading. I’ve learned a lot from him. I’m happy that he has shown a lot of confidence in me. I still remember, during the second leg of the 2021 IPL, I wasn’t going through a good patch and he was the one who had a lot of chats with me about it. I was really happy with that, with how things are going. I want to pay back the confidence by winning the game for the team,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav also revealed his mindset in different form or cricket. “My mindset remains the same even in ODI cricket. Because as you know that it is very important to play the natural game and in ODI there is an advantage that five fielders are inside the circle. So, your intent is always to make runs. Even if we have lost some wickets, I always try to keep ticking the scoreboard, so that we don’t fall short in the end,” concluded the batsman.