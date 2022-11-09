New Delhi: Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden said that although his side has made to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating New Zealand in the semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), he still reckons that Pakistan are not yet at their best and probably a fact that is good enough to scare both England and India, the winner of which will play the Men in Green at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday for the coveted title.

“Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don’t think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final). Could be a truer surface and nicer batting track in Melbourne,” said Hayden on the sidelines of the first semi-final at SCG after Pakistan made short work of the 153-run target set by New Zealand.

“Sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both these guys (Babar, Rizwan) have done it for a number of years. Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets. The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling consistent 150s. If Pakistan on their day turn up, they are unstoppable. Shadab is a great fighter. To win any tournament you got to fight. I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle,” he further added.