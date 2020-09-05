England cricketer Ian Bell announced his retirement from professional cricket on Saturday evening. The five-time Ashes-winner – who played all his life for Warwickshire – will sign off from there.

He said that his hunger and enthusiasm for the game will remain strong even after he leaves the game.

“While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can’t keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself,” his statement read.

Bell made his Test debut way back in 2004. He played 118 Tests, 161 ODIs and 28 T20Is for England scoring 7727, 5416 and 188 runs respectively. Known for his ability as a Test match specialist, his highest score in the longest format is 235. He has 26 international centuries to his name.