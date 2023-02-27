Ian Bishop backs KL Rahul and suggested fans to avoid trolling the Indian opener, KL who is going through a lean patch with the bat. The cricketer-turned-commentator further said that Rahul is a talented batter who will find his form sooner or later. Bishop claimed that while the former vice-captain has struggled lately, his critics should refrain from making personal remarks.

Speaking to senior journalist Vimal Kumar, Bishop mentioned that the failures of Indian cricketers are often highlighted a lot more as compared to other teams. He also emphasized that athletes are also human beings, and should not be relentlessly targeted in this manner.

"It will take some time but I don't want to get into that debate. Guys are going personal. You should just talk about what happens on the field." "He is a talented cricketer and will find his way," Bishop said.

"I have no comment on the debate [KL Rahul's form]," he explained. "I think it's part and parcel of every cricketer's life. I've been through it as a player. In India, it is just more magnified a thousand times more than it would do in some countries because the size of the population size is so big." added Bishop

"Looking from the outside, you think to yourself that it is good to have a debate. But at the end of it, these guys are human beings. I just see his name being trolled through social media. It's not an easy thing, but you buy into it as a sportsman." Bishop concluded.

KL Rahul has been removed from the position of vice-captain of the team for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.