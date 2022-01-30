Mumbai: Virat Kohli recently resigned as India’s Test captain after the loss against South Africa. Speculations over who will be the next captain and how was Kohli as Test skipper is being discussed by plaudits. Ex-Australian captain Ian Chappell has hailed Kohli and credited him for taking Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni’s legacy forward. Chappell reckoned that the loss against South Africa would be Kohli’s biggest disappointment as captain.

“Kohli took the legacy of Sourav Ganguly and Dhoni and substantially built on it in seven years at the helm. His biggest disappointment as captain was the recent series loss to South Africa after India led the away series 1-0, though he didn’t captain in the middle Test of that series, in Cape Town,” he said on ESPNCricinfo.