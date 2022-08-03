ICAB VS RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, ICA Berlin vs Rugby cricket Dresden: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 10, At Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>ICAB VS RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, ICA Berlin vs Rugby cricket Dresden</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>ICAB VS RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, ICA Berlin vs Rugby cricket Dresden : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 10, Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team ICA Berlin vs Rugby cricket Dresden Dream11 Team Prediction ICAB VS RCD 2022: Best players list of ICAB VS RCD, ICA Berlin Dream11 Team Player List, Rugby cricket Dresden Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between ICA Berlin &amp; Rugby cricket Dresden will take place at 01:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 02:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>ICAB VS RCD My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>M Khan, G Patel, I Ahmad, S Kamboj (c), A Shankarappa (vc), B Zadran, A Pal, C Pasupuleti, W Virk, K Shetty, C Nagasai. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>ICAB VS RCD Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>ICA Berlin:</strong> R Chavali (wk), L Kailas, A Sankarappa, M Mahanandhi, S Jariwala, C Pasupuleti, R Vanukuri, P Goli, K Shetty, C Nagasai, P.Dash. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Rugby cricket Dresden:</strong> Vikas Manjunatha, Belal Zadran, Javed Haider, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Amrit Pal, Faisal Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Karan Patil, Shahrukh Khan, Almas Tariq, K Chandnani.