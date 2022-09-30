<strong>New Delhi:</strong> ICC have announced the prize money for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, with the title winners taking home a whopping $US 1.6 million. The ICC announced that the winning side at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on November 13 would receive prize money of $1.6 million, with the runners-up guaranteed half the amount. <p></p> <p></p>At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get $400,000 from the $5.6 million total prize pool. <p></p> <p></p>The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth $40,000. <p></p> <p></p>The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12 phase are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa. <p></p> <p></p>The other eight teams - Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE in Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B - are split into two groups of four and will play the first round. For any win in the first round, prize money of $40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to $480,000. <p></p> <p></p>The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each. <p></p><h4><strong>Prize Money table</strong></h4> <p></p><table> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="151">Winners</td> <p></p><td width="66">1</td> <p></p><td width="170">$ 1,600,000</td> <p></p><td width="217">$ 1,600,000</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="151">Runners-Up</td> <p></p><td width="66">1</td> <p></p><td width="170">$ 800,000</td> <p></p><td width="217">$ 800,000</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="151">Losing Semi-finalists</td> <p></p><td width="66">2</td> <p></p><td width="170">$ 400,000</td> <p></p><td width="217">$ 800,000</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="151">Super 12 Wins</td> <p></p><td width="66">30</td> <p></p><td width="170">$ 40,000</td> <p></p><td width="217">$ 1,200,000</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="151">Super 12 Exit</td> <p></p><td width="66">8</td> <p></p><td width="170">$ 70,000</td> <p></p><td width="217">$ 560,000</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="151">First Round Win</td> <p></p><td width="66">12</td> <p></p><td width="170">$ 40,000</td> <p></p><td width="217">$ 480,000</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="151">First Round Exit</td> <p></p><td width="66">4</td> <p></p><td width="170">$ 40,000</td> <p></p><td width="217">$ 160,000</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="151">Total</td> <p></p><td width="66"></td> <p></p><td width="170"></td> <p></p><td width="217">$ 5,600,000</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>(ICC)