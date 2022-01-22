Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved Aisha Chianda as replacement for Victor Chirwa in the Zimbabwe squad after the latter was suspended from bowling in international cricket because of an illegal action.

The Event Panel of the ongoing Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, which comprised members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists, had confirmed Chirwa of using an illegal bowling action on January 20.

“The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Aisha Chianda as a replacement for Victor Chirwa in the Zimbabwe squad,” ICC informed on Saturday.

“Chirwa, who was suspended from bowling in international cricket following confirmation that he was using an illegal bowling action, will now be replaced by Chianda. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad,” ICC said.

The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

Zimbabwe will face Afghanistan on January 22 in their Group C match at Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago.