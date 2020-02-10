The India U19 Team Manager Anil Patel has informed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will scrutinise video footage of the aggressive celebrations by Bangladesh U19 players following their maiden triumph in the ICC U19 World Cup final on Sunday.

Some Bangladeshi players got carried away while celebrating their historic three-wicket win over India. Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali apologised for the “unfortunate incident”, but his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg said their reaction was “dirty.

“We don’t know what actually happened,” Patel told ‘ESPNCricinfo’ on Sunday.

“Everybody was in a shock, absolutely, but we don’t know what happened exactly. The ICC officials are going to watch the footage of the last few minutes and they are going to let us know,” he said.

The Bangladesh sledging was on through the match with some players overly aggressive while fielding and their lead pacer Shoriful Islam sledged the Indian batsmen after every delivery.

As soon as the match ended, it became tense with Bangladeshi players rushing to the ground and displaying aggressive body language. The two teams nearly came to blows before the situation was defused by the coaching staff and on-field officials.

TRUE CHAMPIONS 👏 Bangladesh players, during their victory lap, pick up and move aside the litter thrown onto the field! Classy. #U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JJV17MbDZK Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 10, 2020

Patel claimed that match referee Graeme Labrooy met him and expressed regret at what transpired on the field.

“The referee came to me. He was sorry about the incident. He clarified the ICC is going to take very seriously what has happened during the match and the last session. They are going to witness the footage and they will tell us in the morning (Monday).”