ICC Men ODI Rankings: Mohammed Siraj Becomes The New Number One Bowler

28-year-old Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj has gained the top spot in the bowler's list of the ICC Men's ODI rankings and is currently the No. 1 pacer in the world in ODIs.

Siraj gained the top spot, outdistancing the Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and the New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

It has been a remarkable comeback for the Hyderabad-born fast bowler, who is representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and will be a crucial part of the team in their upcoming IPL campaign.

Siraj's remarkable performance and ongoing success are very happy news for the Indian cricket team as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is approaching. Siraj alongside Jasprit Bumrah could prove a deadly combination on seam-favoring pitches in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, which are the co-hosts of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

However, it would not be easy for Mohammad Siraj to maintain his top spot, as he is just two points ahead of the Australian right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has 727 points, and Trent Boult, who has 708 points.

Hazlewood is part of Cricket Australia's 18-man squad that will travel to India for the final edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in 2023. A total of four test matches are to be played in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Apart from that, the Australian team will also play three ODIs against India.

The first test is scheduled for February 9 at Nagpur's Vidarbh Cricket Association Stadium.