ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Fans Flood Twitter After Logan Van Beek's Heroics In Super Over Help Netherlands Beat West Indies
Logan van Beek's astonishing performance in the super over against West Indies helped Netherlands record one of the most historic wins
Harare: Logan van Beek's astonishing all-round performance in the super over against West Indies helped the Netherlands record one of the most iconic wins in the history of cricket at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Monday.
West Indies batting first put 374 runs on the scoreboard with the help of Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten ton but what seemed an easy win for the Windies turned into one of their most disappointing loss after Teja Nidamanuru's ton and efforts from the rest of the Dutch team managed to level the score.
ONE OF THE GREATEST ODI MATCH EVER.
- West Indies scored 374 runs.
- Netherlands scored 374 runs.
- Netherlands scored 30 runs in Super Over.
- West Indies scored 8 runs in Super Over.
Netherlands beat West Indies in World Cup Qualifiers#INDvsWI#ICCWorldCupQualifiers #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ULwQQUNO9w
Prateek Bhutani (@bhutanipratik15) June 26, 2023
THE GREATEST DAY IN THE HISTORY OF NETHERLANDS CRICKET...!!
Put on 374/6 while chasing 375 to take the game to Super Over, then 30 runs in the Super Over. What a win for NETHERLANDS. pic.twitter.com/9f6iMDURq4
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 26, 2023
WHAT A MATCH!!
DUTCH ARE VICTORIOUS IN THE SUPER OVER..
TZxKraken?? (@TZxKRAKEN) June 26, 2023
Van Beek that's best super over performance ever.
Waqas. (@VickzTiwana) June 26, 2023
This called for a super over and everyone across the world got to witness a one-of-a-kind beatdown from Logan van Beek. He smashed 30 runs in the 6 balls bowled by Jason Holder. He changed the course of the match once again.
Logan van Beek was also given the responsibility to defend the score and he did the job again. He grabbed two wickets and restricted Windies to 8 runs. This loss against the Dutch side ended West Indies' hopes to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The team who won the first two Men's ODI World Cups will not be a part of its latest edition.
