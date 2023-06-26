Harare: Logan van Beek's astonishing all-round performance in the super over against West Indies helped the Netherlands record one of the most iconic wins in the history of cricket at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Monday.

West Indies batting first put 374 runs on the scoreboard with the help of Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten ton but what seemed an easy win for the Windies turned into one of their most disappointing loss after Teja Nidamanuru's ton and efforts from the rest of the Dutch team managed to level the score.