Logan van Beek's astonishing performance in the super over against West Indies helped Netherlands record one of the most historic wins

Updated: June 26, 2023 9:23 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Harare: Logan van Beek's astonishing all-round performance in the super over against West Indies helped the Netherlands record one of the most iconic wins in the history of cricket at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Monday.

West Indies batting first put 374 runs on the scoreboard with the help of Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten ton but what seemed an easy win for the Windies turned into one of their most disappointing loss after Teja Nidamanuru's ton and efforts from the rest of the Dutch team managed to level the score.

This called for a super over and everyone across the world got to witness a one-of-a-kind beatdown from Logan van Beek. He smashed 30 runs in the 6 balls bowled by Jason Holder. He changed the course of the match once again.

Logan van Beek was also given the responsibility to defend the score and he did the job again. He grabbed two wickets and restricted Windies to 8 runs. This loss against the Dutch side ended West Indies' hopes to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The team who won the first two Men's ODI World Cups will not be a part of its latest edition.

