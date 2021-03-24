The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced its latest rankings of both ODI and T20I formats.

In the T20I rankings, Indian captain Virat Kohli gained one spot and is now the fourth-ranked batsman with 762 points. Kohli was in sensational form during the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England as he slammed 231 runs in 5 matches at an average of 115.50.

While KL Rahul dropped to the fifth spot after poor strings of performances in the four matches he played against England. Rahul scored 1,0,0, and 12 in the series.

Dawid Malan, who had a decent outing against India, remained at the top spot with 892 points. Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is just behind him with 830 points, while Babar Azam stays intact at the third position with 801 points.

In the bowling department, Adil Rashid jumped to the fourth spot with 694 points, while Tabraiz Shamsi dethroned Rashid Khan to become the new ICC no.1 ranked bowler in the T20I format.

↗️ Batsmen Virat Kohli, Devon Conway move up ↗️ Adil Rashid climbs up one spot in bowlers rankings The weekly updates of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings are out! Full list: https://t.co/EdMBsm6zwM pic.twitter.com/IzroX6YUqT ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2021

However, no bowler from India made it to the top 10 of ICC bowling charts in the T20I format.

The ICC also released the latest ODI rankings where swashbuckling Indian opener Rohit Sharma slipped one place to third after an underwhelming show in the series opener against England. Pakistan skipper Babar gained a spot to jump to second with 837 points. However, there is only one point difference between Rohit and Babar.

England’s @jbairstow21 makes significant gains, enters top 10 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Rankings for batting. Full list: https://t.co/sipiRJgcGu pic.twitter.com/kK1QBUkYmV ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2021

Jonny Bairstow, who played a destructive 66-ball 94-run innings gained four spots to enter the top 10 rankings in ODIs. Bairstow is now placed in the 7th position.

In the all-rounders’ charts, Ben Stokes jumped to the third position while India’s Ravindra Jadera, who missed the England series due to a thumb injury, slipped to the ninth spot.

Matt Henry gained three spots to enter the top 10 in bowling charts as he is currently placed at 8th position.