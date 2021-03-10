Following his series-clinching hundred against England during the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant rise in Test cricket continues as he attained his career-best ranking of No. 7, moving up seven places in the latest ICC Test Rankings released on Wednesday. Pant has jumped seven places after smashing a match-winning 101 in the Ahmedabad Test, which India won by an innings and 25 runs to clinch the series 3-1 and book a spot in ICC World Test Championship final.

Courtesy his special knock at Motera, the 23-year-old Pant has now accumulated 747 rating points are the joint-15th highest by any India batsman. Interestingly, Pant now has the highest-ever rating points by a full-time Test wicketkeeper from India. Meanwhile, Pant shares the seventh position in the ICC Test batsmen rankings with compatriot Rohit Sharma, who moved up one spot, and Henry Nicholls of New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant are both at No.7 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting 👏 A big boost for Pant, who has achieved his career-best ranking! pic.twitter.com/96Jlu1p9Xp ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2021

Washington Sundar, who also played a crucial role in India’s passage to the final of the World Test Championship, has gained 39 places and is in 62nd position, thanks to his 96 not out in the first innings of the fourth Test.

India captain Virat Kohli and Test ace – Cheteshwar Pujara had below-par series with the bat. Kohli, who scored 172 runs in six innings, remains at the fifth position. This is Kohli’s lowest points tally since November 2017.

Pujara, who accumulated 133 runs in 6 innings, occupy the 13th spot and is under 700 rating points for the first time since September 2016.

Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, who ripped through the England innings time and again during the series, also made it memorable in the bowlers’ rankings.

📈 R Ashwin at No.2 📈 James Anderson at No.4 Significant gains for big names in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for bowling! pic.twitter.com/plmtvHkI0P ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2021

Ashwin, the player of the series, has leapfrogged New Zealand’s Neil Wagner to the second position among bowlers, the first time since August 2017, after finishing with eight wickets in the match.

He is also ranked fourth among all-rounders, now ahead of Shakib Al Hasan.

Patel’s nine wickets have lifted him eight places to 30th with 552 rating points. Only two bowlers have achieved more points after their first three Tests former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani (564) and Australia fast bowler Charlie Turner (553) who played in the 19th century.

For England, Dan Lawrence has moved up 47 places to 93rd among batsmen with scores of 46 and 50 and James Anderson has moved up two places to fourth position after his haul of three for 44 in Ahmedabad.