Indian cricket team Virat Kohli remained the highest-placed Indian batsman at the fourth position even as Cheteshwar Pujara rose a rung to sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Saturday. Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson – 919 points – continued to lead the batting charts, with the Australian duo of Steve Smith – 891 points – and Marnus Labuschagne – 878 points – rounding up the top three. England skipper Joe Root – 823 points, who was adjudged the Player of the Series in the recently-concluded two-match rubber versus Sri Lanka, retained the fifth spot.

Apart from Kohli – 862 points – and Pujara – 760 points, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane – 748 points – is the other Indian batsman in the top-10, hanging on to the eighth spot. Pujara moved up one place to sixth, while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and star opener Rohit Sharma remained static on the 13th and 18th spots respectively.

Other than this, former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali also break into the top 15 with scores of 51 and 31* in the first Test in Karachi. Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam dropped to the seventh position – 755 points – after an average outing in the Karachi Test.

Among the bowlers, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin – 760 points – and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah – 757 points – retained their eighth and ninth spots respectively.

Pat Cummins – 908 points – dominates the chart followed by England pacer Stuart Broad – 839 points – and New Zealand’s Neil Wagner – 835 points. Ravindra Jadeja – 419 points – and Ashwin – 281 points – also retained third and sixth place, respectively, in the all-rounders’ list led by England’s Ben Stokes (427).

In the all-rounder’s tally – Ben Stokes continues to dominate the proceedings with 427 points. He is followed by West Indies captain Jason Holder – 423 points – and India’s premier player Ravindra Jadeja – 419 points. Shakib Al Hasan – 366 points – and Kyle Jamieson – 293 points – round the top-five list.