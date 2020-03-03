Despite getting completely outplayed in the recently-concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand, India have managed to retain their number one spot in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Tuesday. With 116 rating points under their belt, India are six points clear of second-ranked Black Caps. Australia occupy the third spot with 108 points in the ICC Test Team rankings followed by England (105) and South Africa (98). The 0-2 result against New Zealand was India’s first series loss in the World Test Championship.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli (886) remained static at the second position in the batsmen’s list which is headed by Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith (911). Kohli had a forgettable tour of New Zealand, his form dipped massively particularly in the Test series where he managed to score 38 runs in four innings.

Smith holds a 25-point advantage over Kohli. Smith’s apprentice Marnus Labuschagne (827) jumped one spot to round off the top three, taking the place of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (813), who is at the fourth spot. Pakistan’s ace batter Babar Azam is at the fifth position with 800 rating points.

New Zealand opener Tom Blundell and his Indian counterpart Prithvi Shaw and debutant paceman Kyle Jamieson were among the biggest movers in the ICC Test rankings.

Blundell had a successful series against India, scoring 117 runs in four innings, with one half-century, which put him among the top two run-scorers in the series.

The performance meant he was rewarded with a jump of 27 places to No. 46. Shaw, who returned for his first series since his Test debut against West Indies in 2018, and made a punchy 54 in the first innings of the Christchurch Test, rose 17 places to No.76.

With 14 wickets in the series, Tim Southee has continued his ascent in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers, while teammate Trent Boult has broken into the top 10.

England’s dynamic all-rounder Ben Stokes and India opener Mayank Agarwal moved a spot each and swapped places to break into and fall out of the top 10 respectively.

Among bowlers, Tim Southee’s ‘Player of the Series’ performance against India took him into the top five, with a jump of two places to No.4, while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult returned to the top 10, gaining four places each to occupy the seventh and ninth positions respectively. Australia’s Pat Cummins continues to head the bowling charts with 904 rating points. He is followed by Neil Wagner (843) and Jason Holder (830).

But the biggest gainer was Jamieson, who rose from No. 80 to 43.

There was only one change in the top ten among all-rounders, with Southee dropping a spot to No.10 and team-mate Neil Wagner falling out of the top 10 with a drop of four spots.

As with the bowling rankings, Jamieson, who frustrated India with handy lower-order runs, gained big on the all-rounders’ table, rising 26 places to No. 22.