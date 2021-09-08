<strong>Dubai</strong>: The International Cricket Council announced the latest Test rankings as India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has moved up a place to acquire the ninth spot in bowling charts. Bumrah produced a fiery spell on the Day 5 of the fourth Test match against England at the Oval which laid the foundation of a memorable win. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah had bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell of reverse swing that tilted the game decisively in India's favour and helped the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The last game starts on Friday in Manchester. <p></p> <p></p>The 27-year-old has claimed 18 wickets in the ongoing Test series so far and is the leading wicket-taker for India after four Tests. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x2197;&#xfe0f; Woakes enters top 10 in all-rounders list <p></p>&#x2197;&#xfe0f; Bumrah moves up one spot in bowlers rankings <p></p> <p></p>The latest <a href="https://twitter.com/MRFWorldwide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MRFWorldwide</a> ICC Men's Test Player Rankings &#x1f449; <a href="https://t.co/xgdjcxK2Tq">https://t.co/xgdjcxK2Tq</a> <a href="https://t.co/yOyxsdXLp4">pic.twitter.com/yOyxsdXLp4</a></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1435516694848434177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Among the batters, Shardul Thakur's two half-centuries have lifted him 59 places to 79th position. <p></p> <p></p>Thakur has also moved up seven places to 49th in the bowlers' list after finishing with four wickets in the match. <p></p> <p></p>Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the bowling standings while premier India spinner R Ashwin remains second despite not being a part of the four Tests against England. <p></p> <p></p>There is no change in the top-10 batsmen with England captain Joe Root leading the pack. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are fifth and sixth in the standings. Opener Rohit's match-winning 127 in the second innings has helped him increase the lead over Kohli from seven to 30 rating points. <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders' rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying on third place. <p></p> <p></p>West Indies' Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder. <p></p> <p></p>(With PTI Inputs)