Dubai: The International Cricket Council announced the latest Test rankings as India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has moved up a place to acquire the ninth spot in bowling charts. Bumrah produced a fiery spell on the Day 5 of the fourth Test match against England at the Oval which laid the foundation of a memorable win.

Bumrah had bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell of reverse swing that tilted the game decisively in India’s favour and helped the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The last game starts on Friday in Manchester.

The 27-year-old has claimed 18 wickets in the ongoing Test series so far and is the leading wicket-taker for India after four Tests.

↗️ Woakes enters top 10 in all-rounders list ↗️ Bumrah moves up one spot in bowlers rankings The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/xgdjcxK2Tq pic.twitter.com/yOyxsdXLp4 ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2021

Among the batters, Shardul Thakur’s two half-centuries have lifted him 59 places to 79th position.

Thakur has also moved up seven places to 49th in the bowlers’ list after finishing with four wickets in the match.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the bowling standings while premier India spinner R Ashwin remains second despite not being a part of the four Tests against England.

There is no change in the top-10 batsmen with England captain Joe Root leading the pack.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are fifth and sixth in the standings. Opener Rohit’s match-winning 127 in the second innings has helped him increase the lead over Kohli from seven to 30 rating points.

Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders’ rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying on third place.

West Indies’ Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder.

(With PTI Inputs)