After a sensational 2019 both individually and with the team, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will end the year as the top-ranked batsman in the Test format ahead of the likes of Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. In the latest ICC Test rankings released on Tuesday, red-ball specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is the other India batsman in top five list of best batsmen.

Kohli (928), who had reclaimed the number one spot from Australia’s Smith earlier this month remained 17 points ahead as per the new update. Smith with 911 points is at the second position while New Zealand captain Willamson (864) ends the year at number three.

India’s Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane slipped a rung to be seventh in the latest rankings while Pujara (791) retained his fourth place. Rahane was replaced by Pakistan’s batting star – Babar Azam.

Azam scored an unbeaten hundred and 60 in the second Test in Karachi against Sri Lanka to move three spots to sixth and achieve his career-best ranking of sixth.

Babar Azam achieves his career-highest rating to rise to No.6 on the ICC Test Rankings for batting!

Mayank Agarwal and India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma wrapped up the top 20 for India, occupying the 12th and 15th spots respectively.

Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa due to a stress fracture, retained his sixth spot in the list headed by Australia’s Pat Cummins.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, remained at number 2 behind Jason Holder of the West Indies among Test all-rounders.

In the ICC World Test Championship, India maintain their dominance in the table with 360 points, way ahead of second-placed Australia (216), Pakistan (80), Sri Lanka (80), New Zealand (60) and England (56).