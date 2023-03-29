Advertisement

ICC To Opt Hybrid Model, Pakistan Likely To Play Its World Cup 2023 Matches In Bangladesh

Cricket's highest governing body is most likely to adopt a hybrid model for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Updated: March 29, 2023 6:01 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Cricket's highest governing body is most likely to adopt a hybrid model for the upcoming ODI World Cup. This decision is currently under discussion considering the political situation between India and Pakistan. India will continue to host the tournament but Pakistan will play its matches in Bangladesh.

According to the reports from ESPN CricInfo, a similar model is under consideration at the ICC level for Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan will continue to host the tournament but Team India will play all their matches at a neutral venue.

There was a tug-of-war between BCCI and PCB and after a lot of discussions, it is expected that both sides will settle on this model and the tournament will most likely take place. The whole ruckus started when BCCI secretary, Jay Shah said that the Indian team won't be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to security concerns and the tournament will be shifted to a neutral venue.

former PCB chief Ramiz Raja and current PCB Chairman both vouched against it and now ICC might have come up with a better solution for the matter.

The Indian cricket team is currently preparing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League which will start on March 31. MS Dhonis' Chennai team will take on the defending champions, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat.

This will be the 16th season of the renowned cash-rich league. 10 teams will once again fight for the most prestigious title in franchise cricket. The season also holds great value as it is also considered the last season where everyone gets to witness the legendary skipper MS Dhoni playing at such a grand level.

