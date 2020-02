ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Bangladesh Beat India by Three Wickets to Win Maiden Title

Bangladesh on Sunday created history by lifting their first major global trophy at any level of international cricket when they beat India by three wickets (DLS) in the final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Potchefsroom. Chasing a low 178, Bangladesh needed 15 runs to win in 54 deliveries when rain arrived pushing the players inside the dressing rooms with three wickets remaining.

When the play resumed after a short break, their target was revised to 170 in 46 overs meaning they were left with just seven runs to win. They duly wiped off the arrears with Bangladeshi players breaking into wild celebrations. This is Bangladesh’s first ever world cup trophy in their cricketing history at any level.

After a combined bowling display saw Bangladesh bowl out India for a low 177, they were off to an excellent start with the opening pair adding 50 runs in just 8.4 overs. The introduction of legspinner Ravi Bishnoi swung the match in India’s favour as he snapped four wickets in his first five overs.

From 50/0, the first time finalists were left struggling at 85/5. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon was struggling with cramps and had retired hurt but returned when Sushant Mishra took his second wicket to leave them 102/6.

Together with captain Akbar Ali, Emon stabilised the innings and rid the tense phase carefully to keep Bangladesh inching towards the target. Steadily, they progressed and when they looked in complete control, India struck again to send back Emon on 47.

With 35 runs needed with three wickets remaining. the match was nicely poised. However, Bangladesh had plenty of overs left, 18 to be precise. And despite a period of play when they didn’t score a single run off the bat for 22 minutes, they kept extinguishing Indian hopes, one run at a time.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for India with 88 while Tilak Verma contributed 38 as they struggled against some accurate Bangladeshi bowling after being put in to bat first. Avishek Das was the pick of the bowlers finishing with figures of 3/40 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Akbar hoped to exploit the moisture in the pitch due to rain and his bowlers vindicated the decision as India were kept quiet for the entirety of their innings despite multiple bursts to break free.

Opener Divyansh Saxena fell in the seventh over after hitting 2 off 17 with India crawling to 9/1 in 6.4 overs thanks to some pinpoint accurate bowling from Bangladeshi pacers. Jaiswal dropped anchor and kept his end safe as together with Tilak he slowly took the innings forward. The pair added 94 runs for the second wicket before being separated when Tilak went for a big hit to hole out in the 29th over.

From there on, India never recovered despite whiffs of comebacks.

Be it the pacers or the spinners, they kept India on a tight leash, not allowing freebies. At 156/3 with less than 10 overs to go, India would have hoped for a late flourish with Jaiswal inching towards what would have been a second century of the tournament.

However, his departure in the 40th over triggered a slide. India lost last seven wickets for the addition of 21 runs – two of them to run-outs from terrible mix-ups. Only three of their batters could manage score in double-digits while to failed to disturb the scorecard.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh U-19 170/7 in 42.1 overs (Emon 47, Akbar Ali 43*; Ravi Bishnoi 4/30) beat India U-19 177 in 47.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 88, Tilak Verma 38; Avishek Das 3/40, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/28) by three wickets (DLS method)