India U19 stamped their authority with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi emerging pick of the bowlers as the defending champions skittled Japan U19 out for 41 the joint second lowest score in the history of the Under 19 World Cup in their Group A ICC U19 World Cup 2020 match at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Winning the toss, India skipper Priyam Garg invited Japan to bat. What followed then was an exhibition of total domination from India. Kartik Tyagi set the tone upfront as he picked two consecutive wickets of captain Marcus Thurgate (1) and number three batsman Neel Date (0) in the fifth over. Bishnoi then ran through Japan’s top-and-middle order in which he was helped with two successive double-wicket maidens.

Max Clements and Kento Ota Dobell shared a 13-run stand for the eighth wicket which was incidentally the highest in the innings, but Tyagi returned and dismiss the former. Akash Singh then applied the finishing touches by scalping the last two wickets to leave the embarrassed opposition bowled out for a paltry 41 in 22.5 overs.

Shu Noguchi and Kento Ota Dobell top scored with 7 runs while five Japanese batsmen departed without troubling the scorers.

Bishnoi returned with golden figures of 4/5 in his 8 overs which included 3 maidens. Tyagi picked three wickets in his 6 overs conceding 10 runs. Akash Singh pocketed two wickets going for 11 runs in his 4.5 overs.

The defending champions got their campaign under with a clinical 90-run win over Sri Lanka thanks to half-centuries from captain Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel.

Brief scores: Japan U19 41 all out in 22.5 overs (Ravi Bishnoi 4/5, Kartik Tyagi 3/10, Akash Singh 2/11) versus India U19