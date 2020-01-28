Fast-bowler Kartik Tyagi‘s four wickets coupled with Atharva Ankolekar‘s unbeaten half-century helped India U19 trample Australia U19 by 74 runs in the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 at Potchefstroom on Tuesday. India U19, who won their fifth match overall, now have sealed their place in the semi-finals and have also become the only team to have registered the most wins against Australia in the U19 World Cup.

Kartik’s four wickets came after India recovered through Ankolekar’s combative half-century to reach 233 for nine, a modest total which the defending champions defended in impressive fashion. Riding on Kartik’s 4/24 in his 8 overs, India bundled out Australia for 159 with 6.3 overs to spare.

Put into bat, India failed to pile on the runs due to the lack of a substantial partnership until Atharva and Ravi Bishnoi joined forces to raise a fighting 61-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Atharva scored an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls with five fours and a six, while Bishnoi made 30 off 341 balls.

Tyagi (4/24) then produced a dream spell in which he removed Australian skipper Mackenzie Harvey (4) and Lachlan Hearne (0) in successive balls in his very first over. This was after Jake Fraser-McGurk had run himself out in the very first ball of their innings.

He did not get a hat-trick but added the scalps of Oliver Davies (2) and Patrick Rowe (21) to take the life out of the Australian chase.

India’s modest total would have given the Australians hope but it became a herculean task after their top order was polished off.

Opener Sam Fanning (75) kept fighting from one end but that only delayed the inevitable. He added 81 runs for the sixth wicket with Liam Scott (35).

When Australia required 85 runs off the last 10 overs, spinner Bishnoi broke the stand by getting rid of Scott, while left-arm pacer Akash Singh sent back Fanning.

The writing was on the wall after that as Akash (3/30) wrapped up the match by adding the wickets of Todd Murphy and Matthew Willans to his tally.

Earlier, only opener Yashaswi Jaiswal put up a semblance of resistance against the Australian attack, scoring an 82-ball 62 with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Divyaansh Saxena (14), Tilak Varma (2), Priyan Garg (5) and Dhruv Juel (15) all struggled.

Brief scores: India U19 233/9 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 62, Atharva Ankolakar 55*; Todd Murphy 2/40) beat Australia U19 159 all out in 43.3 overs (Sam Fanning 75; Kartik Tyagi 4/24, Akash Singh 3/30) by 74 runs