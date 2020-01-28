Fast-bowler <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/kartik-tyagi">Kartik Tyagi</a>'s four wickets coupled with <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/atharva-ankolekar">Atharva Ankolekar</a>'s unbeaten half-century helped <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india-u19">India U19</a> trample <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/australia-u19">Australia U19</a> by 74 runs in the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/icc-u19-world-cup">ICC U19 World Cup 2020</a> at Potchefstroom on Tuesday. India U19, who won their fifth match overall, now have sealed their place in the semi-finals and have also become the only team to have registered the most wins against Australia in the U19 World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>Kartik's four wickets came after India recovered through Ankolekar's combative half-century to reach 233 for nine, a modest total which the defending champions defended in impressive fashion. Riding on Kartik's 4/24 in his 8 overs, India bundled out Australia for 159 with 6.3 overs to spare. <p></p> <p></p>Put into bat, India failed to pile on the runs due to the lack of a substantial partnership until Atharva and Ravi Bishnoi joined forces to raise a fighting 61-run stand for the seventh wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Atharva scored an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls with five fours and a six, while Bishnoi made 30 off 341 balls. <p></p> <p></p>Tyagi (4/24) then produced a dream spell in which he removed Australian skipper Mackenzie Harvey (4) and Lachlan Hearne (0) in successive balls in his very first over. This was after Jake Fraser-McGurk had run himself out in the very first ball of their innings. <p></p> <p></p>He did not get a hat-trick but added the scalps of Oliver Davies (2) and Patrick Rowe (21) to take the life out of the Australian chase. <p></p> <p></p>India's modest total would have given the Australians hope but it became a herculean task after their top order was polished off. <p></p> <p></p>Opener Sam Fanning (75) kept fighting from one end but that only delayed the inevitable. He added 81 runs for the sixth wicket with Liam Scott (35). <p></p> <p></p>When Australia required 85 runs off the last 10 overs, spinner Bishnoi broke the stand by getting rid of Scott, while left-arm pacer Akash Singh sent back Fanning. <p></p> <p></p>The writing was on the wall after that as Akash (3/30) wrapped up the match by adding the wickets of Todd Murphy and Matthew Willans to his tally. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, only opener Yashaswi Jaiswal put up a semblance of resistance against the Australian attack, scoring an 82-ball 62 with the help of six fours and two sixes. <p></p> <p></p>Divyaansh Saxena (14), Tilak Varma (2), Priyan Garg (5) and Dhruv Juel (15) all struggled. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief scores: India U19</strong> 233/9 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 62, Atharva Ankolakar 55*; Todd Murphy 2/40) beat <strong>Australia U19</strong> 159 all out in 43.3 overs (Sam Fanning 75; Kartik Tyagi 4/24, Akash Singh 3/30) by 74 runs</em>