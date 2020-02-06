<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/bangladesh-u19">Bangladesh</a> dished out a clinical performance to beat <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/new-zealand-u19">New Zealand</a> by 6 wickets in the semi-final of the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/icc-u19-world-cup">ICC U19 World Cup</a> at Potchefstroom (South Africa) on Thursday. The Young Tigers, who have stormed into their maiden U19 World Cup 19 will face record four-time champions <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india-u19">India</a>. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 212, Mahmudul Hason Joy led from the front with a scintillating century (100 off 127 balls) as Bangladesh overhauled the 212-run target in 44.1 overs. <p></p> <p></p>After losing the openers cheaply in the chase, Joy teamed up with Towhid Hridoy (40) first before he paired up with Shahadat Hussain (40 not out) to share a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and fashion a resounding win. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand had recovered to make 211 for eight from 74 for four, courtesy an unbeaten 75 offf 83 balls from Beckham Wheeler-Greenall. Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs. <p></p> <p></p>The final between defending champions India and Bangladesh will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Like India, Bangladesh too are unbeaten in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali said his team will have to play its best cricket to upstage India. "We will play it as a normal game. We can't take the pressure of thinking that this is our first final. India is a very good side, and we have to play our 'A' game. We have to do the best in all three departments. Bangladeshi cricket fans are crazy, and I hope we will continue to get the same support that we've been getting," said Ali at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>One can expect a close finish considering India scraped through by five runs in a low-scoring Asia Cup final against Bangladesh in September. <p></p> <p></p>India were able to defend a paltry 105 by bowling out Bangladesh for 101 in the final held in Colombo. <p></p> <p></p>India, led by Priyam Garg, had hammered Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter their third successive U-19 World Cup final on Tuesday with the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal slamming an unbeaten century.