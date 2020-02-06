Bangladesh dished out a clinical performance to beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in the semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup at Potchefstroom (South Africa) on Thursday. The Young Tigers, who have stormed into their maiden U19 World Cup 19 will face record four-time champions India.

Chasing 212, Mahmudul Hason Joy led from the front with a scintillating century (100 off 127 balls) as Bangladesh overhauled the 212-run target in 44.1 overs.

After losing the openers cheaply in the chase, Joy teamed up with Towhid Hridoy (40) first before he paired up with Shahadat Hussain (40 not out) to share a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and fashion a resounding win.

New Zealand had recovered to make 211 for eight from 74 for four, courtesy an unbeaten 75 offf 83 balls from Beckham Wheeler-Greenall. Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs.

The final between defending champions India and Bangladesh will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Like India, Bangladesh too are unbeaten in the tournament.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali said his team will have to play its best cricket to upstage India. “We will play it as a normal game. We can’t take the pressure of thinking that this is our first final. India is a very good side, and we have to play our ‘A’ game. We have to do the best in all three departments. Bangladeshi cricket fans are crazy, and I hope we will continue to get the same support that we’ve been getting,” said Ali at the post-match presentation.

One can expect a close finish considering India scraped through by five runs in a low-scoring Asia Cup final against Bangladesh in September.

India were able to defend a paltry 105 by bowling out Bangladesh for 101 in the final held in Colombo.

India, led by Priyam Garg, had hammered Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter their third successive U-19 World Cup final on Tuesday with the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal slamming an unbeaten century.