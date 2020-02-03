Four-time champions <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india-u19">India</a> will be itching to reach their third consecutive final at the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/icc-u19-world-cup-2020">ICC U-19 World Cup 2020</a> when they face arch-rivals <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/pakistan-u19">Pakistan</a> in a last four clash in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>India are on a dream run, having stunned Australia in the quarter-finals, while Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. The defending champions had thrashed Pakistan by 203 runs in the last edition in 2018. <p></p> <p></p>An India versus Pakistan clash always creates an added hype, however, Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one which tests the character of players on either side. <p></p> <p></p>"It is a high-pressure game and has a lot of buzz in the world. We will play it like a normal game and hope to do well," said Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira after the win over Afghanistan. <p></p><h2>Details of how you can watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-final 1 LIVE:</h2> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC U19 World Cup Semi-final 1 <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> February 4, 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where:</strong> Senwes Park in Potchefstroom <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 1.30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>On TV:</strong> Star Sports 3 <p></p> <p></p><strong>LIVE Streaming:</strong> Hotstar <p></p> <p></p>However, history counts for little and the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/priyam-garg">Priyam Garg</a>-led India will have to play their best cricket to knock Pakistan out of the competition. <p></p> <p></p>Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the backbone of India batting, scoring three half-centuries in four games including against Australia. The rest of the batsmen have not done much to write home about and if the lower-order had not rescued India in the quarter-final, the outcome of the game could have been different. Not to forget the match-winning spell from pacer Kartik Tyagi. <p></p> <p></p>Atharva Ankolekar and in-form leggie Ravi Bishnoi shared a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket to give their team a fighting chance. In the end, India won rather comfortably. <p></p> <p></p>Facing Pakistan fast bowlers Abbads Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan and Tahir Hussain will be a challenge for the Indian batsmen. <p></p> <p></p>Opener Huraira made an impressive debut in the last game, scoring 64 to lead his team to a comprehensive win over Afghanistan after bowlers nicely set up the game.