Atharva Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi saved India Under-19 the blushes in their quarterfinal match against Australia in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, helping their team to a competitive 233/9 at Potchefstroom on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>India Under-19, who have been in dominant form with the bat faltered at the start after being put in to bat but recovered courtesy a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket between Bishnoi and Ankolekar. <p></p> <p></p>India had losing opener Divyaansh Saxena (14), Tilak Varma (2) and Priyam Garg (5), cheaply even as Yashaswi Jaiswal kept his end intact and made a laborious 62 off 82 balls, against a disciplined Australian U19 bowling performance. <p></p> <p></p>Pacers Matthew Willian, Connor Sully and Corey Kelly kept the India U-19 batters at bay early on. Kelly removed Saxena while Sully pocketed the Indian skipper Garg. Off-spinner Todd Murphy accounted for Varma. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel and Jaiswal put on 48 runs for the fourth wicket, before Jaiswal fell to the left-arm spin of Tanveer Sangha. <p></p> <p></p>Jurel fell soon after for 15 to become Murphy's second wicket of the match, Middle-order batsman Siddesh Veer added valuable 25 off 42 balls but fell to Kelly. <p></p> <p></p>No.7 and 8 for India U19 Ankolekar and Bishnoi then put on a rearguard effort helping India to a respectable total. Bishnoi made 30 off 31 before being run-out, while Ankolekar notched up a half-century and remained unbeaten on 55 off 54 balls, helping himself to five boundaries and a six. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: India Under-19 233/9 (Yashaswi Jaiswal 62, Atharva Ankolekar 55*; Todd Murphy 2/40) vs Australia Under-19.