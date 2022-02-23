Kolkata: In a little more than a week from now, Mithali Raj-led India would be featuring in the much-awaited ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. Eight top teams would be taking part in the marquee event and each side will play each other once before four teams advance to the semi-finals.

To discuss India’s chances at the big event, ex-India women’s cricket captain Anjum Chopra joined India.com/CricketCountry in a Facebook LIVE session from New Zealand – where she is quarantining.

The cricketer-turned-commentator predicted the four semi-finalists. the big surprise was the exclusion of defending champions England. Anjum reckoned England will not make it through to the knockouts. As per Anjum, the four semi-finalists would be India, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia.

When asked to predict whether India – who emerged second-best in 2017 – would go all the in 2022 or not, Anjum said at the moment it would be ‘optimistic’ to think that.

“At the moment, it would be optimistic to think they would go one better as that means winning the title. That is obviously the hope and wish of all the Indian supporters and mine too. Although the New Zealand series will not have a bearing on the World Cup. There are problems that need to be sorted in the next three games,” she said.

Meanwhile, despite the thrashing India received against New Zealand, captain Mithali Raj sounded confident about India’s chances at the marquee event which starts from March 4.

India plays their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 in Mount Maunganui. Mithali and Co would like to start their campaign on a winning note.