Hosts and hot favourites Australia beat South Africa by five runs (DLS) in rain truncated second semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Thursday to set up a summit clash with India on Sunday.

India made it to their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final after their semi-final with England was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the same venue due to heavy rains earlier in the day. India went through on the basis on finishing top of their group in the league stages, while England had finished second behind South Africa their group.

Rain threat loomed large for the second game as well but the stoppage came only after the first innings was over. South Africa won the toss and put Australia into bat. Skipper Meg Lanning top-scored for the home team, remaining unbeaten on run-a-ball 49 while openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy contributed with 28 and 18, respectively. Rachel Haynes made an unbeaten 17 off 18 balls. For South Africa, Nadine de Klerk claimed 3/19 while Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba picked one wicket apiece.

However, before the SA innings could start rain delayed the re-start and the revised target of 98 was set for SA to chase down for a spot in the final in 13 overs. They lost both their opener – Lizelle Lee (10) and skipper Dane van Niekerk (12) early followed by the wicket of Mignon du Preez for a four-ball duck. They were staring down the barrel at 24/3 before Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt put on 47 runs for the fourth wicket to keep their team afloat. Luus though was sent packing by Megan Schutt for 21 off 22 balls despite Wolvaardt late heroics (41 off 27 balls), SA fell short by five runs.