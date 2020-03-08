Australia captain Meg Lanning won the coin toss and opted to bat first against India in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Defending champions Australia began their campaign with a close defeat to India in the tournament opener before bouncing back to make the semis where they beat South Africa in a rain-curtailed affair.

On the other hand, India won all their four matches of the group stage entering the semis beating the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. However, their last-four stage clash, against England, was washed out due to rain and they progressed considering their better ranking in the group stage.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would have also batted first but is quite confident of chasing as well.

“It’s a pressure game and we also wanted to bat first,” Harmanpreet said at the toss. “We are quite confident while chasing, hopefully the bowlers restrict them. We did some indoor practice. We are trying to staying together, because you are not getting games it tends to affect your focus. We wanted to treat this like any other game and give our best shot.”

Lanning said, “(This) looks a good wicket. Crowd’s exciting, looking forward to it. Every game has been close, but we need to be at our best today. Hopefully it’s a great game. We are going in with the same team tonight.”

Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt