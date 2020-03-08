India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur maintained great composure and kept her brave face during the post-match presentation ceremony of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. Despite suffering a gut-wrenching loss in the summit clash of T20 WC, Harmanpreet stressed on the positives and feels the team is heading in the right direction but they need to learn to keep their nerves under check in big matches.

Australia outclassed India by 85 runs in the final Women’s T20 World Cup to take home the trophy for the record fifth time. “The way we played in the league games was outstanding. I still have a lot of faith in my team,” Harmanpreet said after the match.

“It’s part of the game, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. You have to keep learning. But I trust this team.”

Kaur, who turned 31 on Sunday, rued the dropped chances of Australia openers Beth Mooney (78 not out) and Alyssa Healy (75), who laid the foundation for Australia’s win at MCG. She said that the team needs to work in the fielding department and learn from their mistakes.

“Today, it was unfortunate that we dropped those catches. The upcoming one-and-a-half years is very important. We need to focus, especially in fielding,” she added.

“We need to keep these things in mind. The future is great for us. I trust this team.”

Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were outplayed in all departments of the game by the defending champions Australia.

“The first game was very good, it gave us a lot of confidence. We spent a lot of time together (during the 8-day lay-off), unfortunate for us not to win today. We have to keep working hard. We are in the right line, every year we are improving.”

Harmanpreet also said that the players are now looking forward to the Women’s T20 Challenge that is expected to be held later in the year and hopefully more Indian players come through the tournament.

“This year we are hoping for some more games in the Women’s T20 Challenge. That tournament is very important for our domestic cricket and we got two players from there. Hopefully, we do get more players so that they can contribute to the team,” she concluded.