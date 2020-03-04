Sydney Weather Forecast Rain ICC Women T20 World Cup Semifinals, India vs England, Sydney Cricket Ground

India have been nothing short of dominating in the group stage of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia which has now at its business end. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have won all four of their matches that including victory over defending champion Australia in the tournament opener. They were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals where they, for the second time in a row, will face England who beat them at the same stage in West Indies in 2018.

With the form India have been during the event, expect them to make their maiden T20 World Cup final.

Weather Report

However, rain could play spoilsport.

There’s 100 per cent chance of rain lashing Sydney on Thursday affecting both the semifinals. There’s a chance of weather improving later in the evening when Australia lock horns with South Africa though.

What happens if the semi-finals are washed out?

Since there are no reserve days for the semis, the teams which topped the group stage will progress ahead in case of a washout.

What: India vs England, WT20 World Cup Semi-final

When: March 5, 2020

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

On TV: Star Sports Network

Full Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar

England Women: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (captain), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natalie Sciver, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers