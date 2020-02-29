ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India Make it Four Out of Four After Beating Sri Lanka by Seven Wickets

India registered their fourth straight win of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets to enter the semi-finals unbeaten on Saturday. India overhauled the target of 114 in 14.4 overs for the loss of just three wickets with opener Shafali Verma setting up the chase with a quickfire 47 off 34.

However, before Shafali fireworks, it was the left-arm spin of Radha Yadav that had kept Sri Lanka quiet as they struggled to post 113/9. Radha finished with excellent figures of 4/23 from her four overs that included the scalp of skipper Chamari Athapaththu who had started well before perishing.

Athapaththu opted to bat first but Deepti Sharma struck early with the wicket of Umesha Thimashini (2) in the third over. Athapaththu continued her good form, hitting five fours and a six before departing in the ninth over having scored 33 off 34.

Barring her and No. 9 Kavisha Dilhari, none of the Sri Lanka batters offered any sort of a fight to India spinners as they kept them on the backfoot with regular strikes. Thimashini and Athapaththu’s 30-run partnership for the second wicket did give them hope before they crumbled to Radha.

India made a solid start in their chase with the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali adding 34 runs. Mandhana showed some form having failed in the previous three innings hitting three fours in her 12-ball 17.

Thanks to some poor catching from Sri Lankan fielders, Shafali was given two lives in successive overs and she punished them for the mistakes belting seven fours and a six before being run out for 47 off 34.

However, by the time she departed, her second-wicket partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (15) had set India on course for what turned out to be an easy win.

Jemimah Rodriges (15*) and Deepti Sharma (15*) completed the formalities with India making 116/3 to finish the group stage on top.

Brief Scores: India 116/3 (Shafali Verma 47; Udeshika Prabodhani 1/13) beat Sri Lanka 113/9 (Chamari Athapaththu 33, Radha Yadav 4/23) by seven wickets