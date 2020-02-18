Spinner Poonam Yadav‘s three wickets paved the way for India Women’s thrilling two-run win over West Indies Women in a warm-up match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, India posted a meagre 107 for eight in their stipulated 20 overs. Chasing 108 to win, West Indies were restricted to 105/7. The Caribbean women were comfortably placed at 57 for one in 13 overs when Deepti Sharma struck, cleaning up opener Lee-Ann Kirby for 42.

Kirby’s departure triggered a collapse as skipper Stafanie Taylor (16), Chedean Nation (0) and Deandra Dottin (1) all followed suit. West Indies slipped to 67 for five in the 17th over.

Hayley Matthews (25) and Chinelle Henry (17) blasted three fours and a six in the 19th over to leave them with 11 to get off the last six balls.

In the final over, Henry blasted Poonam for a four but the Indian dismissed Matthews in the fourth ball. West Indies needed three runs off the last ball but Henry was caught by Veda Krishnamurthy.

Earlier, India’s top order failed to fire leaving them at 17 for three in 3.1 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana (4) lasted just six balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues (0) failed to open her account. Young Shafali Verma blasted a couple of fours before being caught by Britney Cooper off Shamilia Connell (2/20).

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11), too, didn’t stay long, while Krishnamurthy was cleaned up by Afy Fletcher (1/26), as India slumped to 52 for five in 11.2 overs.

Deepti Sharma made a 32-ball 21 before becoming a victim of Anisa Mohammed (2/16), while Pooja Vastrakar (13) was removed by Aaliyah Alleyne (1/9). Stafanie taylor then got rid of Taniya Bhatia for 10. Shikha Pandey finally smashed a 16-ball 24 to give some respectability to the total.

Brief scores: India Women 107/8 in 20 overs (Shikha Pandey 24; A Mohammed 2/16) beat West Indies Women 105/7 in 20 overs (Lee-Ann Kirby 42; Poonam Yadav 3/20) by 2 runs